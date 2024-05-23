Photos: New Rainbow Bar and Grill will be opening soon

LUKE GRONNEBERG
-
0

Guests eat and drink at the front of the new Rainbow Bar & Grill during a soft opening on Thursday. The restaurant was open to private guests only and will be opening to the public soon on a date to be determined. The bar is located next to the City Carry Out on North Ohio Avenue, across from the Sidney Post Office.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Guests sit at the bar of The New Rainbow Bar & Grill during a soft opening on Thursday.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

