Riverside High School honored its students who had perfect attendance for the 2023-24 school year. A total of 48 students in grades 7-12 were recognized with perfect attendance for the third nine weeks, fourth nine weeks and second semester. Four students were recognized for having perfect attendance for the entire year. For their achievement, the students received a catered lunch, Riverside, along with the help of an anonymous staff member, rewarded students with all year perfect attendance. a drawing was held to determine which prize they would receive. Honored were, left to right, Jordan Dunham, Gavin Osborne, Dalton Popp and Wyatt Popp.

Riverside Elementary School honored its students who had perfect attenance for the 2023-24 school year. The attenance all-stars were, left to right, Jay Nichols, preschool; Eli Dunn, fifth grade; Kaylani Machado, fifth grade; andracie Popp, fifth grade. Each student was presented a $50 gift card to Orphan Annie’s.