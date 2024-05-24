Trine University vice president’s, dean’s lists

ANGOLA, Ind. — Trine University has honored its students who have been named to the vice president’s list and the dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester.

Taylor Noll, of Anna, and Andrea Rodeheffer, of Minster, were named to the vice president’s list. To earn vice president’s list honors, students must be registered for 12 or more semester credit hours and have a GPA between 3,750 and 4.0.

Zachary Ambruster, of DeGraff, was named to the dean’s list. To earn dean’s list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and have a GPA of 3.5-3.749.