Legion baseball: Sidney Post 217 coming together, beats Troy Post 43 Legends 11-1

SIDNEY — Sidney Post 217 has its full roster for the first time as it nears the midpoint of its season. The squad is hoping it is picking up steam.

Post 217 evened its record to 7-7 by beating Troy Post 43 Legends 11-1 in five innings on Wednesday at Custenborder Field. The squad is undefeated in league play against its four Region 2 opponents; it beat Piqua Post 184 in lopsided fashion in two games earlier this month.

“This was the first game we’ve had everybody here after senior trips and the few state trips we had,” Post 217 coach Jake Peters said. “But our bats showed here that we’re an explosive team. We’ve got good pitching. We’ll be at everybody’s throats this year. We have a really good team again.”

The squad saw stout competition in the Veterans Appreciation Tournament in Troy earlier this month and PBR Battle of the Crossroads last weekend. It lost four games in the Troy tournament but with a full roster went 2-2 in Toledo over the weekend.

“We only had 10 guys (in Toledo) and did good against some really good teams,” Peters said. “One of the teams won a really big tournament up in Michigan last year, and we beat them. We were up 12-0 and they came back a little bit, but we still run-ruled them.

“That was a really good showing of what we have. Even when we’re short guys, we can still go out and compete with anybody.”

Post 217 made quick work of Troy on Wednesday.

The squad scored four runs in the first inning on four hits and one walk. Brayden Monnin drove in a run on a double to center field and AJ Griesdorn drove in a run on a double to center.

Griesdorn drove in another run on a double to center in the second, which was one of two runs Post 217 scored in the inning to push its lead to 6-0.

The squad added another three runs in the third on two hits, a walk and an error to take an 8-0 lead. Ben Subler hit an RBI double to right in the inning.

After stranding one in the fourth and giving up a run in the top of the fifth, Sidney ended it in the bottom half.

Bryant Meier hit a line-drive single to center with one out, then Jonny Heitkamp drew a walk. Devin Delzeith drew a walk to load the bases, then Meier scored on a wild pitch. Monnin then drove across the game-winning run on a groundout.

Post 43, which had several of its senior team players play in the 17U game immediately before Friday’s nightcap, managed five hits and committed two errors.

Evan Bowers pitched a complete game for Sidney. He struck out six batters and walked two.

Post 217 had 10 hits and committed one error.

Delzeith was 3 for 3 with one double. Griesdorn was 2 for 3 with two doubles and 2 RBIs. Joel Gehret was 2 for 3. Monnin had a game-high 3 RBIs. Meier stole three bases.

Griesdorn, who is from Versailles, has played well for the squad so far according to Peters.

“He’s been great pitching-wise and at the plate,” Peters said. “He’s hitting the crap out of the ball right now. It’s really great to see where he’s come over the years; he’s been here for four years.”

Monnin, who is from Russia, recently joined the team after the Raiders’ state run. Alex Dues, who is from Fort Recovery, has joined the team after that squad’s state run.

“Brayden looked sharp today,” Peters said. “(Dues) is a new addition this year. He’s going to be a really big key middle infielder force this year, and really big on the mound. He might have a showing for our ace this year.

“We have a really good pitching staff, a lot of guys that are going to play college ball. …That’s really big for this level, when we’re going to play a lot of college talent throughout the summer.”

Post 217 is scheduled to play several games in the Best of Ohio Showcase at various sites in the Dayton area over the weekend. The squad will resume league play when it travels to Duke Park this coming Wednesday to face Troy Post 43 again.

The squad’s next scheduled home game is on July 8 against Springfield Armoloy.

