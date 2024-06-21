Houston BOE makes temporary appropriations

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Board of Education made some temporary appropriations for the 2024-25 school year during its monthly meeting on Monday.

The meeting started with the approval of all treasurer recommendations, including temporary appropriations for:

-Shirley Shoemaker, Bus Driver

-Kristen Bachman, Varsity Softball Coach

-Holly Heitman, Student Supervisor (23-24 school year)

-Stephanie Merickel, School Counselor, up to 20 days

-Emily Barga, Band Director, up to 10 days

-Abby Pleiman, FCCLA, up to 10 days

-Janet McClurg, Librarian, up to 10 days

In addition, Dana Anthony resigned as the Jr High Volleyball Coach and the Elementary Volleyball Coordinator.

The high school and elementary faculty and athletic handbooks were approved.

Athletic season passes for students have been approved at $50 and $100 for adults. Students who purchase spirit shirts for $25 will be admitted into home games for $1.

The student fees have been approved and have been set as:

-Grades K-8, $25.00

-Grades 9-12, $50.00

-One to One Programs (Grades 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11), $25.00

-Ag Mechanical Principals, $30.00

-All Other Ag Courses, $20.00

-Middle School Ag (8th grade into Ag), $10.00

-Student Parking Pass, $5.00

The lunch prices have been approved and are set as:

-Grades K-6, $1.75

-Grades 7-12, $1.90

-Breakfast, $1.00

-Reduced Breakfast, $0.20

-Reduced Lunch, $0.30

-Milk, $0.20

-Staff, $3.00

The Hardin Houston School Board also approved the salary increases for some administration: Amy Ayers, Ryan Maier, Jeff Judy, Craig Knouff, Jeanie Riethman, Sara Roseberry and Matt Stephens.

The next board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on July 15 in the Media Center.

Reach Sidney Daily News reporter Anna Edmiston at 937-538-4825.