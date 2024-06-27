Legion baseball: Sidney Post 217 dominates Waverly Post 142 in 1st game of tourney

Sidney Post 217’s Evan Bowers pitches against Troy Post 43 during an American Legion baseball game last week at Custenborder Field. Bowers pitched for the squad in an 11-2 win over Waverly Post 142 on Thursday at Newton High School. The squad won 11-2. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Ryan Harless

[email protected]

PLEASANT HILL — Sidney Legion Post 217 18u stayed hot at the plate as they took down the Waverly Post 142 Shockers 18u at Newton High School early Thursday morning. It was the squad’s first game in the Best of Ohio Wood Bat Tournament of Stars World Series.

“It’s a testament to these kids,” Sidney head coach Jake Peters said about their hot bats. “They got here at eight and hopped in the cage and kept the bats going from the other day.”

After a quiet top of the first from Sidney, the Shockers took an early lead, scoring one on a line drive to right field.

Sidney struck back in a big way in the top of the second. First, taking a lead on a two run single to center off the bat of Bryant Meier that scored Devin Delzeith and Chase Monnin. This was followed by another two run single, this time produced by Jonny Heitkamp and scoring Meier and Alex Dues and making the score 4-1.

“I’m just trying to perform for the team,” Heitkamp said. “I’m trying to stay on top of the ball, drive through it and keep myself relaxed at the plate.”

The runs kept coming for Sidney in the top of the third as Dues hit a shallow fly ball that was misplayed by Waverly’s shortstop allowing both of the Monnin brothers to score and stretching Sidney’s lead to 6-1.

Waverly fought back in the bottom half of the inning, getting a run back on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch from Sidney starter Evan Bowers and cutting the lead to four. Bowers was able to get out of the inning only giving up one and securing the lead.

Sidney made sure to negate the run given up when they came to bat in the top of the fourth. First getting a run off the bat of Joel Gehret that scored Heitcamp, making the score 7-2. The next batter, Delzeith, kept the rally alive by singling to left and scoring Brayden Monnin and Gehret.

Chase Monnin then stepped to the plate and hit another single that scored Delzeith and gave Sidney an eight run lead. Finally, Meier slashed a triple to right that scored Dues and brought the score to 11-2.

“I try to go up there with a clear mind,” Meier said. “Our team’s communication in the dugout keeps us playing loose.”

Sidney pitchers Bowers and Trenton Laughman were able to keep Waverly silent for the final two innings, bringing the team record to 13-8.

The tournament is being played at sites around Dayton, with the main location being Wright State University’s Nischwitz Field. The squad is scheduled to play two games on Friday and will play one on Saturday. Bracket play will take place Sunday.