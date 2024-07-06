Police chase ended by fence

A motorcyclist crashed through a wire and wood fence along the 800 block of Brooklyn Avenue on Saturday shortly before 10 a.m. while being chased by Sidney police. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News The suspect was wearing a helmet when they crashed on a motorcycle on Saturday shortly before 10 a.m. while being chased by Sidney police. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A motorcyclist crashed through a wire and wood fence along the 800 block of Brooklyn Avenue on Saturday shortly before 10 a.m. while being chased by Sidney police.

On Saturday a Sidney police officer attempted to stop a motorcyclist for an obscured license plate. The motorcyclist took off instead of pulling over. The motorcyclist led the police down Vandemark Road and Michigan Street. Speeds during the chase reached over 70 mph in town. Eventually the motorcyclist turned onto Brooklyn Avenue where they eventually went down a private drive on the 800 block of Brooklyn Avenue. The driveway had a shut fence door. Roughly 10 feet before the driveway’s fence door the motorcyclist veered sharply right off of the driveway and then smashed through a wood and wire fence that runs along the side of the driveway. The motorcyclist flipped over the handlebars as they crashed through the fence. The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m.. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and did not sustain any serious injuries. The suspect was booked by Sidney police. There was an active warrant out for the suspect’s arrest in Miami County.