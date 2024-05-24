Rhodes State awards degrees

LIMA – Rhodes State College recently awarded associate degrees to students following the spring semester 2024.

Local students receiving degrees were Geran Jayson Wagle, Anna, Electro-Mechanical Systems Technology, with honors; Jill Ann Greve, Botkins, Dental Hygiene, with honors; Heather Nicole Kies, Jackson Center, Nursing; Kayla Marie Heitkamp, Maria Stein, Physical Therapist Assistant, with honors; Jonah Thomas Resor, New Knoxville, Electro-Mechanical Systems Technology; and Paige Briana Platfoot, Versailles, Dental Hygiene.