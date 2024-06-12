Sidney McDonald’s to reopen with several community activities

A view of the McDonald’s on Michigan Street as construction workers put the finishing touches on the new restaurant, which will open next week. The former building closed in March and was demolished. McDondald’s grand opening is set for Monday, and a ribbon cutting event is scheduled for Thursday. Anna Edmiston | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The newly-rebuilt McDonald’s on West Michigan Street will reopen next week, and several activities are scheduled, including the grand opening on Monday.

The restaurant closed in March, and its former building was demolished. A new building has been constructed, and it will open to the public at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Other activities planned for next week are a ribbon cutting event next Thursday, a digital fundraiser for Lehman Catholic High School athletic boosters on June 25 and a “rounding up,” donation drive to the Charity League of Shelby County and Agape Distribution Center from June 17 to 30.

The re-opening ribbon cutting event will take place at 10 a.m. next Thursday. The ribbon cutting will include members of the Scott Family McDonald’s organization and the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. There will be a special appearance by McDonald’s very own Birdie the Early Bird. There will be an opportunity to enter a raffle for tickets to Kings Island and McFamily McNuggets Bundles.

On June 25, the Scott Family McDonald’s will donate all sales made through McDonald’s app to the Lehman Catholic’s athletic boosters.

From June 17 through June 30, when a guest rounds up their total check to be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton, the Scott Family McDonald’s will make matching donations to the Charity League of Shelby County and Agape Distribution Center.

“The Scott Family McDonald’s is committed to being a great neighbor and working hand-in-hand with the Sidney community to support our city and region together,” Stacy Scott said. “This new restaurant is an important step as we continue support the community.”

The new restaurant will employ over 90 individuals. It features a double lane drive-thru with mobile ordering technology, the lobby is equipped with order kiosks, cash handlers, digital play tables, and the newest cooking facilities utilizing McDonald’s technology to prepare products. It was also feature LED lighting and energy efficient equipment that will reduce energy waste and improve uptime efficiencies.